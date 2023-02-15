FIA arrests Afghan citizens travelling on forged passport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested five Afghan citizens from the Peshawar airport during the immigration process, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Afghan citizens were all set to board an international flight to London on fake Afghanistan passports.

The FIA sources revealed that the Afghan citizens identified as Usman, Naqeebullah, Ibrahim and others were travelling on fake passport numbers.

The arrested citizens have been handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investigations.

In a similar action earlier this month, the FIA Immigration wing arrested two Afghan citizens for trying to travel to London using fake Pakistani passports.

According to details, FIA Immigration launched a crackdown on illegal travellers at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

During the immigration process, two Afghan citizens were arrested for using fake Pakistani passports to travel to London via Dubai.

Comments