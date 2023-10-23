FIA arrests an individual traveling on fake documents

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration wing successfully apprehended an individual traveling on counterfeit documents, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the arrested individual was identified as – Saddam Hussain – who traveled to Pakistan using a fake Pakistani passport.

The accused allegedly handed over more than Rs 2.5 million to different agents for the purpose of creating counterfeit documents in order to travel from Libya to Italy.

The arrested individual revealed that he obtained the fake passport from a Pakistani agent residing in Libya.

Meanwhile, FIA officials transferred the accused to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujranwala for further investigation.