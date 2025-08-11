web analytics
Monday, August 11, 2025
FIA arrests bank fraud accused

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a man involved in a bank fraud case in Faisalabad.

According to official sources, Hassan Raza was wanted by the FIA in connection with a fraud amounting to Rs 36.2 million. He was apprehended from the Hasanpura area of Faisalabad.

Two co-accused, Usman (Branch Manager) and Shahzad (Relationship Manager), are already in FIA custody. In addition to the bank fraud charges, Hassan Raza is also implicated in eight separate dacoity cases.

The accused, in collaboration with the bank manager, had withdrawn $128,000 from a citizen’s account.

An FIA spokesperson stated that fake accounts were created at the Bank’s Gatt Wala Branch, from which the funds were withdrawn. Hassan Raza participated in the crime as a joint account holder.

