FIA arrests banking fraud suspect from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested a suspect, involved in deceitful banking transactions from Faisalabad, ARY News reported Friday.

FIA cybercrime wing arrested an accused named Arslan who along with his accomplice deprived several people of their cash.

The accused used to transfer the money from the bank account holders after getting their bank account details by pretending to be a bank officer.

Separately, additional session judge Gujranwala lost cash from his bank account in online fraud.

As per Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing, the judge received a call from the accused who took information about his bank account by presenting himself as representative of the bank.

After getting the information, the accused namely Abbass, Hashim and Abdul Shakoor withdrew Rs500,000 from the bank account of the additional session judge.

