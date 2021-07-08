FIA arrests CTW officers for demanding Rs120m bribe, releasing suspects

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption circle nabbed the counter-terrorism wing officers for demanding a bribe worth millions to release the arrested suspects who were facing a high-level inquiry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The intelligence agency arrested some counter-terrorism wing officers, including CTW in-charge Pervaiz and inquiry officer inspector Aqeel, to demand millions worth of bribes to release suspects, including Noman Siddiqui and others.

Sources told ARY News that the released suspects were facing an inquiry into bank accounts of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

It emerged that the suspects had been arrested on June 22 and over Rs6 million case was also seized during a raid of the CTW officials.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of FIA stated that the accused officers had offered the suspects to get released from the custody by paying the bribe worth Rs120 million.

It further stated that the officers had later released the accused on the promise of paying an Rs100 million bribe, which is made through a middle man from an American bank.

In the case, the federal agency claimed that the CTW officers have not mentioned the seizure of the laptops, mobile phones and other items seized from the possession in the raid’s record.

It added that the CTW team had seized the said items from the suspects’ possession one day before their arrest.