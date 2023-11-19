FIA arrests five human smugglers from Gujranwala, Gujrat

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five accused for their involvement in human smuggling, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The FIA has arrested Khizar Hayat, Farasat Ali, Shaukat Ali, Zain Ahmed and Hassan Tariq, accused of their involvement in human smuggling and keeping citizens in illegal captivity abroad and to extort money from their families.

Five human smuggling accused were arrested from various parts of Gujranwala and Gujrat districts, FIA officials said.

Accused Khizar Hayat received 1.13 million rupees from a citizen for sending him to abroad, FIA said. “Accomplices of the accused kept the man in forced captivity in Iran and subjected him to torture,” officials said.

“They shown videos of torture on the citizen to the family and extorted Rs 9,25,000 rupees more from them,” FIA said.

Another accused Farasat Ali has been arrested for extorting over 9.3 million rupees in connivance with others.