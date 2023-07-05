FIA arrests five Pakistani men ‘working in Israel’

KARACHI: The FIA Crime Circle Mirpur Khas in an operation arrested five Pakistani nationals illegally working in Israel, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency in a statement identified five accused as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Anwar.

“Three agents have been at large, while five cases have been registered against eight accused,” a spokesperson of the FIA said.

“The accused were working in Tel Aviv as helper and car-washer,” spokesperson said.

“They had got entry pass by an Israeli agent, while paying the agent three to four Lac rupees each,” FIA stated.

“They went to Israel from an airport of Jordan through a Schengen Visa like arrangement,” spokesperson said.

FIA spokesperson further said that they were sending money to Pakistan via the Western Union. “The arrested men were used to return home from a Jordan airport via Dubai to Karachi.”

The accused have been booked under the Passport Act and the Immigration Ordinance.

The investigation agency conducting raids to arrest other accused, agency stated.