FIA arrests four human smugglers from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell has arrested four human smugglers from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, FIA conducted a raid on human smugglers and arrested the ringleader of their group Faisal Lateef from E-11 and Sudais Ali, Osama Khalid and Zaid Abbas from F-8 sector of Islamabad.

The human smugglers were arrested over their involvement in illegally sending citizens to Europe en route Turkey and Iran, said FIA officials.

The FIA spokesperson said that more than 12 passports and several stamps were also recovered during the raid.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat.

FIA arrested suspect Muhammad Saleem Sunyara, involved in a Greece boat tragedy that took several lives including of Pakistanis.

The suspect used to send money to his brother Muhammad Asif Sunyara through Hundi and Hawala for sending Pakistanis abroad illegally.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.