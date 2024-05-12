FIA arrests hawala hundi accused, recovers Rs 7.49m

PESHAWAR: The FIA Kohat Zone conducted a major operation by arresting two alleged accused involved in illegal currency business – Hawala and Hundi and recovered Rs. 7.49 million from them, ARY News reported.

Giving details about the operation conducted by FIA Kohat Zone officials, the spokesman said that they have recovered Rs7.49 million from the pick-up in the raid operation. He said that the amount exported was derived from the business of the Hawala and hundi.

He said that the alleged accused identified as Syed Amin and Shams al-Qamar were detained in the raid. The accused has been arrested and an investigation has started, he added.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three members of an organized hawala-hundi gang from Dera Ghazi Khan.

The FIA spokesperson reported that the apprehended individuals identified as Ali Haider, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Aziz and substantial amount of Rs59 lac, Debt card, cheque books and mobile phones was also seized from the suspects possession.

Prior to this, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a total of seven individuals, including four wanted culprits, allegedly involved in human trafficking and operating illegal money exchange business.

As per FIA spokesperson, revealed that the individuals were arrested from different cities across the country including Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur.