web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

FIA arrests human smuggler in Karachi

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Following the arrest of the passenger at Karachi airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday conducted a raid and arrested the human smuggler involved in providing fake documents from Cantt station, ARY News reported.

According to FIA spokesperson, the human smuggler, named Babar Ali, was involved in providing fake work visa of Andorra to a passenger, named Gulfam Ahmed, who was arrested a day earlier from Karachi International Airport.

FIA, arrests, human smuggler, Karachi

The spokesperson added that the accused asked Rs 2.4 million from the passenger against providing a forge visa of Andorra, while took a total of Rs 1.2 million from Gulfam.

However, the authorities are being conducted raids to arrest the other accused.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.