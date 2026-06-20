FIA arrests 'most wanted' accused, absconding for 15 years

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a ‘most wanted’ accused in ‘red book’ absconding for last 15 years, a spokesman said on Saturday.

“The FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle, in a raid arrested a proclaimed offender, Shaikh Mohammad Abdullah, who was absconding for last 15 years,” agency’s spokesman said.

He was wanted to the law enforcement agencies since year 2011.

The accused was wanted to the law in scores of criminal cases related to human trafficking, Hajj and Umrah fraud and financial crimes, FIA said.

FIA spokesperson said that the accused was running an organized crime network along with his family members.

The accused has cheated several lacs of rupees from citizens with fraud Hajj and Umrah packages.