FIA arrests most wanted human traffickers named in Red Book

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Lahore hAS arrested the most wanted outlaw named in the FIA’s Red Book, ARY NEWS reported.

According to FIA officials, the proclaimed offender named Kashif Rafique is wanted in eight cases of human trafficking. The suspect was involved in sending people through illegal means to Australia and earned millions of rupees.

Further investigation into the incident was underway.

Recently, a most-wanted terrorist of a banned organisation, who was already named in the ‘Red Book’ compiled by the government, was arrested by a joint team of CTD officials and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

According to CTD, Abbas Jafri is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’. The raiding team also confiscated a weapon from his possession.

The spokesperson said that Abbas Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014 where he was taught medical and intelligence services. The arrested terrorist is an expert in automatic weapons and received training from a neighbouring country, said CTD.

Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing reconnaissance for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi.

