FIA arrests murder suspect at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a suspect sought in a murder case from the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Wasim, was trying to flee abroad from Karachi airport.

During the immigration process, his name was found on the blacklist, FIA spokesperson said.

The FIA has shifted the passenger to anti-human trafficking cell. The relevant police station has contacted the FIA for custody of the suspect.

On April 17, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

The man was caught smuggling drugs during screening of his bags.

