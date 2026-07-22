KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in coordination with law enforcement agencies, arrested four suspects, including two officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), over allegations of issuing fraudulent identity documents to Afghan nationals in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the FIA, the suspects have been identified as NADRA Assistant Director Inam-ul-Haq, Deputy Assistant Director Fayyaz Ahmed, a security guard, and an alleged agent, Muhammad Umar Shah.

The FIA officials said investigators had seized records and other evidence during the operation. It added that further arrests and additional findings were expected as the investigation continues.

Officials allege that the suspects were involved in the issuance of fraudulent identity documents for Afghan nationals, tampered with official records, and were involved in other illegal activities.

The FIA also said preliminary investigations had identified alleged links between the network and militant elements; further inquiries are under way.

On the other hand, the FIA has intensified its crackdown on human trafficking across the country.

In Islamabad, the agency identified 95 illegal visa agents, arrested 69 suspects attempting to travel on forged documents, and apprehended eight most-wanted human traffickers during the past two weeks.