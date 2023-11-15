29.9 C
FIA arrests notorious human trafficker in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell arrested a human smuggler from Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA officials, the accused, identified as Attaul Rehman was allegedly engaged in the grave offense of human trafficking and was receiving passports under the false pretext of facilitating employment opportunities abroad.

The FIA disclosed that the arrested trafficker had taken substantial sums of cash from citizens, meanwhile, during the raid, the law enforces recovered several passports from the possession of the arrested individuals.

However, the FIA officials are currently conducting raids to apprehend other individuals involved in this illicit activity.

