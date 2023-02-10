FIA arrests two passengers for travelling on fake visas

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing arrested two passengers trying to travel abroad on fake visa documents from Karachi and Sialkot airports, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, a passenger namely Owais Iqbal was travelling to Italy from flight EK-621 on a fake visit visa.

The accused was immediately offloaded at Sialkot airport and taken into custody.

During the initial investigation, the accused revealed that he obtained a fake visa for Rs3 million. Later, the shift in-charge Asad Zameer handed over the accused to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujarat for legal action.

In another action, FIA immigration officials arrested a passenger named Sajjad Ali from Karachi Airport, who was travelling on a Brazilian passport.

The passenger had reached Karachi from Brazil by flight number QR610 carrying a fake Brazilian passport. The accused has been handed over to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further investigation.

Earlier this week, the FIA Immigration wing arrested two Afghan citizens for trying to travel to London using fake Pakistani passports.

According to details, FIA Immigration launched a crackdown on illegal travellers at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

During the immigration process, two Afghan citizens were arrested for using fake Pakistani passports to travel to London via Dubai.

Immigration authorities told that they found documentation, including visas and passports, to be fake upon checking.

The detained Afghan nationals, who are real brothers, confessed they reached Islamabad on November 30.

Both have been handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investigations.

Comments