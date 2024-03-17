FIA arrests seven human traffickers, hawala hundi operators

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a total of seven individuals, including four wanted culprits, allegedly involved in human trafficking and operating illegal money exchange business, ARY News reported.

As per FIA spokesperson, revealed that the individuals were arrested from different cities across the country including Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur.

The FIA spokesperson reported that the apprehended individuals were found to be in possession of a substantial amount of local currency, exceeding Rs 1 million in cash, while a significant sum of foreign currency, amounting to 4562 Saudi Riyals, was also seized from the suspects.

The FIA has vowed to continue its efforts to root out such unlawful practices and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier in the day, responding to the report of the Libya and Greece boat accident, the FIA blacklisted 87 officers across the country from being posted in the immigration department.

According to directives issued by the FIA, officials, and officers from constable to assistant director level have been blacklisted to be posted in the immigration and anti-human trafficking cell across Pakistan.

The officers and personnel mentioned in FIA’s blacklist and ban list were included following a formal inquiry.

Among these directives, 13 officers from the Karachi zone and 2 officers from FIA Sukkur have been included in the blacklisting orders.

Meanwhile, the other officials belong to different cities across the country including Gujranwala, Peshawar, Kohat, Multan, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Balochistan.