FIA arrests six human traffickers in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle on Friday reportedly arrested six human traffickers in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has intensified its operations against individuals involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that six human traffickers, identified as Manwar Butt, Tahir Muzammil, Zeeshan Sadiq, Abdullah, Liaqat Hussain, and Mohammad Rizwan, were apprehended in a series of raids in Rawalpindi.

The arrested individuals reportedly extorted large sums of money from citizens on the pretense of employment abroad.

The arrests were made in several locations across Mundi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that the arrested individual, Munawar Butt is accused of defrauding citizens of Rs 6.6 million under the pretense of securing jobs for them, with three cases registered against him, while Tahir Muzammil allegedly rip off Rs 260,000 by a citizen over the pretense of employment in Qatar.

Additionally, Zeeshan Sadiq is accused of collecting Rs 664,000 from multiple citizens for purported jobs in Malaysia, while Abdullah reportedly swindled 260,000 rupees by promising employment in Dubai.

Similarly, Liaqat Hussain deceived citizens into paying Rs 370,000 for supposed jobs in Canada, with three cases filed against him, while Inayat extorted more than Rs 300,000 from a citizen by promising a job in Dubai and subsequently went into hiding after receiving the money.

The FIA is continuing its efforts to apprehend those involved in these fraudulent activities and ensure justice for the victims.