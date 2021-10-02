FIA arrests suspect involved in hawala, hundi business in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a suspect involved in the illegal business of ‘hawala, hundi’, ARY News reported.

The arrest WAS made by the FIA anti-corruption circle team from Karachi’s DHA Phase-2 Extension, whereas local and foreign currency was also recovered from the custody.

“$250,000 and other foreign currency was confiscated from the custody of the accused, who had been working as a manager at the ‘hawala, hundi’ office,” said Director FIA, Aamir Farooqi.

Separately, the Federal Investigation Agency, earlier in the month of September, had claimed to have nabbed at least five men in multiple raids across Karachi who the agency said were involved in money hundi/hawala business (laundering cases).

FIA’s corporate crime circle team had raided the offices of the alleged money launderers at I. I. Chundrigar Road and Clifton and arrested five men in whose custody the federal watchdog found Rs81,026,245.

The launderers were swindling the government out of millions by facilitating people to evade the legal channels of money transfer and remittances.

Using their export licenses, the arrested suspects laundered money by paying for things via hundi/hawala channels, FIA Sindh team had said.

