FIA arrests three human smugglers in Gujrat

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud in Gujrat and Kharian, Punjab, ARY News reported.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Waseem, Khalil Star, and Rana Naeem, were part of an organized gang that created fake documents to facilitate illegal travel abroad.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Waseem was found with fake visa stickers for Bosnia, while Sattar was involved in creating fake documents. The arrests were made based on information provided by previously arrested suspects.

The FIA alleges that the suspects would lure individuals with promises of foreign employment and extort money from them. Naeem is accused of illegally sending a citizen to Turkey, while also being involved in cross-border smuggling.

READ: Four agents sending beggars to Saudi Arabia arrested

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four agents involved in sending citizens for begging in Saudi Arabia.

“The accused were arrested from various localities of Multan,” a spokesperson of the FIA has stated.

Four accused namely Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ijaz, Ghulam Nazik and Ghulam Yaseen were arrested by the investigation agency. FIA said that the suspects were arrested after already detained accused divulged information about them.

“These agents were recruiting citizens for begging in Saudi Arabia, and they used to receive their share from the money begged in the holy land,” FIA said.

FIA spokesperson said that nine passengers destined to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were arrested yesterday.