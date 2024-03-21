FIA arrests three human traffickers from Punjab

LAHORE: The Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities of human trafficking and visa fraud, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, FIA claimed that the three arrested individuals, identified as Mehmood Ahmed, Amanullah, and Qasim Ali, were allegedly involved in visa fraud and human trafficking.

The FIA spokesman revealed that the accused Mehmood took Rs 2.5 million from an individual in exchange for assisting with securing an employment visa for Canada.

The spokesman stated that the other two accused Amanullah and Qasim Ali obtained Rs 900,000 in exchange for employment opportunities and assistance in Iraq.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to arrest other associates linked to the accused individuals.

