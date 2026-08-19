ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell has arrested three suspects, including a Chinese national and two officials, for their alleged involvement in an organized network facilitating illegal immigration clearance of foreign nationals in exchange for bribes.

The FIA registered a first information report (FIR) after foreign nationals allegedly disclosed an organized nexus involving officials of the Immigration and Passports Department (IMPASS), Islamabad Police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU) and other individuals who were allegedly facilitating immigration clearance against illegal gratification.

According to the FIR, Chinese national Xiao Jingping, alias Jack/Jason, disclosed that Junaid Mughal of IMPASS, in connivance with Zafar Iqbal, a constable of the Islamabad Police’s Special Protection Unit, and others, facilitated immigration clearance in exchange for Rs80,000 per passenger.

He also allegedly disclosed that foreign nationals were giving regular monthly payments as protection money to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Islamabad.

Following the disclosure, a special raiding team of FIA Islamabad Zone raided the residence of Junaid Mughal in Ghouri Town, Islamabad, over his alleged involvement in facilitating the immigration clearance and movement of foreign nationals.

During preliminary interrogation and examination of his mobile phone, investigators found chats and other communications involving Xiao Jingping, Zafar Iqbal and other relevant individuals. The material allegedly indicated Mughal’s involvement in an organized network facilitating the immigration clearance and movement of foreign nationals in Pakistan.

According to the FIR, Junaid Mughal disclosed that he had received bribe money from Xiao Jingping at F-8, Islamabad, for securing the release of detained foreign nationals from SUPARCO Towers in Gulberg, Islamabad, as well as payments received for previous facilitation of immigration clearances.

He allegedly told investigators that the money had not yet been distributed among his alleged co-accused or partners and was kept in the trunk of his vehicle.

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On his pointation, the trunk of the vehicle was opened and Rs20 million in cash was recovered from a black suitcase. The cash was taken into custody through a seizure memo in the presence of witnesses, according to the FIR.

The FIA said the recovery of the substantial amount of cash, coupled with mobile phone data, WhatsApp chats and other communications, further strengthened the alleged link between Junaid Mughal and the network involved in facilitating illegal immigration clearance and the movement of foreign nationals.

The raiding team subsequently proceeded to Sector H-11, Islamabad, where Zafar Iqbal, a constable of the Islamabad Police’s Special Protection Unit, was apprehended on the pointation of Junaid Mughal.

According to the FIA, Zafar Iqbal admitted to his association with the network. His mobile phone and communications were also examined, revealing chats and other material allegedly relating to the facilitation of foreign nationals, including passports, passenger details, visas, immigration clearance and movement within Pakistan.

The FIA booked the arrested suspects Xiao Jingping, Junaid Mughal, an IMPASS official, and Zafar Iqbal, a constable of the Islamabad Police under relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The FIA said the roles of other officials of the SPU, Immigration, NCCIA and private individuals would be determined during the course of the investigation.