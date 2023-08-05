FIA arrests three men involved in hawala hundi business

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar claimed to have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in hawala and hundi business, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the suspects were found in possession of 750 euro, 3100 Chinese yen, 105 ringgit, $20 US dollars, and Rs 5,500,000 in cash.

The suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations to the authorities regarding the source of the currency, which raised concerns.

As per the FIA statement, the receipts related to hawala/hundi were also recovered in the possession of the suspects, meanwhile, cases have been registered against the suspects under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and legal proceedings are initiated by the FIA.