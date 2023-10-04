30.9 C
FIA arrests three passengers for travelling on fake visas

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing arrested three passengers trying to travel abroad on fake visa documents from Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, the arrested passengers were travelling to Greece on fake visas.

The accused was immediately offloaded at Lahore airport and taken into custody. The FIA spokesperson further said the accused paid Rs2.5 million each for fake visa stamps on their passport.

The accused have been handed over to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal action.

In another action, FIA immigration officials arrested a passenger named Sajjad Ali from Karachi Airport, who was travelling on a Brazilian passport.

The passenger had reached Karachi from Brazil by flight number QR610 carrying a fake Brazilian passport. The accused has been handed over to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further investigation.

