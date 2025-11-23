FIA arrests two for forced begging and human smuggling

FAISALABAD: FIA in raids arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in forced begging and human smuggling from various localities of Faisalabad, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Arrested men have been identified as Muhammad Ismail and Salman Munawar.

Accused Ismail was involved forcing victims to beg in Malaysia in connivance with other accomplices, FIA spokesman said.

“A case has been registered against the accused on a complaint from Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur”, FIA said.

Accused Ismail sent a man Khalid to Malaysia, promising employment, and forced him to beg over there. He got cancelled the return ticket of the victim in connivance with other accomplices, FIA said. “The victim was found unconscious in a hotel, was transferred to hospital where he pronounced dead,” FIA said.

FIA conducting raids for arrest of other agents and facilitators involved in the incident. “Steps being taken to include their names in the stop list”.

Another accused Salman Munawar has been arrested for running an illegal travel agency, FIA said. “An agreement, mobile phone and stamp papers recovered from the possession of the accused,” spokesman said.

The accused was getting Lacs of rupees from citizens promising to send them to abroad, FIA added.