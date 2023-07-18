FIA arrests two human smugglers from Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell has arrested two smugglers from Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, FIA conducted a raid on fake travel agency office in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi and arrested two human smugglers.

The human smugglers were identified as Kashif Raza and Muhammad Raheel. More than 250 passports and several stamps were also recovered during the raid.

Furthermore, human smugglers have been sent on four-day remand and further investigation is underway. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of other suspects as well.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat.

FIA arrested suspect Muhammad Saleem Sunyara, involved in a Greece boat tragedy that took several lives including of Pakistanis.

The suspect used to send money to his brother Muhammad Asif Sunyara through Hundi and Hawala for sending Pakistanis abroad illegally.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.