FIA arrests two human traffickers in Karachi

Karachi: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking from Tariq Road.

According to the FIA, the suspects were sending people abroad under the name of a fake company. The spokesperson stated that the suspects had provided a UK employment visa to a citizen by falsely representing a healthcare firm.

The FIA revealed that the suspects had extorted a total of 7 million rupees from the citizen. Additionally, the suspects had issued visas to a total of 40 citizens under the name of the fake company.

The FIA has recovered checkbooks, laptops, mobile phones, travel documents, and other items from the suspects. The FIA is conducting raids to arrest other suspects involved in this case.

Earlier in May,

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle on Friday reportedly arrested six human traffickers in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has intensified its operations against individuals involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that six human traffickers, identified as Manwar Butt, Tahir Muzammil, Zeeshan Sadiq, Abdullah, Liaqat Hussain, and Mohammad Rizwan, were apprehended in a series of raids in Rawalpindi.

The arrested individuals reportedly extorted large sums of money from citizens on the pretense of employment abroad.