FIA arrests two money changers from Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle on Tuesday rounded up two money changers, who were involved in ‘illegal’ trading in separate raids in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to FIA officials, accused Shafqat Ali and Shafqat were selling and buying foreign currency without a license. Rs4.5 million, foreign currency, and prize bonds were recovered from his custody.

The accused is said to be an important member of the hawala, hundi gang operating from Dubai.

In Separate action, FIA arrested a money changer named Zulfiqar and recovered Pakistani and foreign currency from his custody.

Both the accused are being grilled after the registration of the case, the FIA officials said.

Read more: Flight of dollar: FIA directed to crack down on hundi operators

Earlier, the government directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an ‘immediate crackdown’ against illegal money changers and hawala and hundi operators in a bid to control the continuous devaluation of Pakistani rupee against dollar.

According to details, Chief of Staff of FIA Director-General (DG) has forwarded a notification to all zonal offices, directing to launch crackdown against illegal money changers and hawala and hundi operators.

Comments