FIA arrests two more suspects linked to Greece boat tragedy

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two more suspects, including a human smuggler, in connection with the Greece boat tragedy.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Zain Ali and Asif Shah, were apprehended from different locations in Hafizabad and Gujrat.

Officials stated that Zain Ali had taken Rs4.5 million from Ahsan, a resident of Jalalpur Jattan, promising to send him to Europe. Tragically, Ahsan lost his life in the Greece boat accident.

The second suspect, Asif Shah, allegedly duped another citizen by promising overseas employment and extorted Rs800,000 from him.

Earlier, an investigation committee probing the recent Greece boat tragedy revealed the involvement of 31 officials of the FIA.

The committee decided to place the names of FIA officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables in the Passport Control List (PCL).

According to sources, 19 FIA officers from Faisalabad Airport, three from Sialkot Airport, two from Lahore Airport, two from Islamabad Airport, and five from Quetta Airport have been implicated in the scandal.

The FIA has decided to put the names of all 31 officers on the passport control list, effectively banning them from traveling abroad.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has revealed that the 31 officers were involved in smuggling people onto the ship that sank off the coast of Greece, resulting in significant loss of life.