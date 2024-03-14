28.9 C
FIA arrests two over fake travel papers at Faisalabad airport

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two passengers and four agents who were traveling on fake Bosnian visas while conducting an operation in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA authorities conducted a timely operation and arrested two passengers traveling on fake Bosnian visas and four agents for providing them fake documents in Faisalabad.

The arrested individuals were identified as Yaseen, Abdul Ahad, Fahad, Qadir, Nazim and Naveed.

Both the arrested passengers were about to board a foreign airline flight for Bosnia.

The FIA officials revealed that the agents were present at the airport parking lot who were later caught after the identification by the arrested passengers.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for legal action.

