FIA arrests two suspects involved in online sexual harassment

ISLAMABAD: The FIA cybercrime circle arrested two suspects involved in online sexual harassment, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Arrested accused have been identified as Adil Iftikhar and Ahsan Qayyum.

According to the FIA cybercrime circle Rawalpindi, the accused had shared objectionable photographs and videos of a victim woman.

The accused were also blackmailing the complainant. “The two men received money time to time from the victim for the objectionable material,” spokesman said. “They overall received 68,000 rupees as hush money from the victim”.

“Accused Adil Iftikhar was also claiming to be affiliated with a secret agency,” FIA said.

The FIA has taken the mobile phones used by the accused in its possession for investigation, spokesman added.