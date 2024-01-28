FIA arrests wanted criminal from Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Saturday apprehended a wanted criminal allegedly involved in a murder case from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported.

The FIA immigration at Karachi airport foiled an escape attempt of the accused, identified as Ali Raza, wanted by Punjab police in a murder case.

The FIA officials claimed that the wanted criminal Ali Raza attempted to escape abroad when he was arrested at Karachi International Airport.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the name of the accused, Ali Raza, has been added to the stop list after a case against the accused was registered in Kallar Kahar police station, Chakwal.

Later, the accused was handed over to the concerned police authorities.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three fugitives, wanted in murder case, from United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the help of Interpol, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FIA spokesperson said that it has arrested three wanted fugitives from UAE with the help of Interpol and shifted them to Lahore International Airport.

The suspects – identified as Zeeshan Yousuf, Hidayatullah and Akram – were wanted in murder case to Punjab police.