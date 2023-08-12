FIA arrests wanted human trafficker from Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully apprehended a high-profile criminal listed in the principles of federal appropriations law also known as Red Book, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The individual, identified as Shaukat Hussain, had been evading the authorities for an extended period, facing charges in connection with more than four cases of human trafficking.

The cases against Shaukat Hussain were registered from the years 2020 to 2023, reflecting the scope and duration of his illicit activities.

Operating under the guise of arranging trips for Umrah, the accused is alleged to have ensnared more than 30 victims, collecting substantial amounts of money from each.

According to FIA reports, the accused managed to accumulate Rs 2,700,000 through his deceitful schemes and went underground, evading the grasp of law enforcement.

The FIA’s tireless efforts to bring the trafficker to justice involved several rigorous raids aimed at locating and apprehending the fugitive.