FIA foils illegal Pakistan-Iran border crossing attempt.

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Balochistan Zone successfully foiled an illegal border crossing attempt and arrested foreign nationals at the Pakistan-Iran border, ARY News reported.



According to FIA spokespersons, the anti-Human Trafficking Circle Quetta executed the operation and managed to stop the illegal border crossing attempt, arresting defamed agent Nadir and his assistant Haider, who were running human trafficking networks.

The spokesperson confirmed that during the raid, the individuals from Bangladesh who had entered Pakistan unlawfully were attempting to enter Iran via Pakistan’s border, were also taken into custody. The individuals were identified as Atiq-Ur-Rehman, Shaman, Khairul Hasan, and Ratan Ali.

In initial investigations, it was revealed that the arrested individuals had illegally entered Pakistan and were being helped by local agents to cross into Iran.

The raid was executed, based on the secret information, the arrests were made, and further inquiries are in progress to stop the broader human trafficking networks that are still active in this illegal business.

FIA has been actively executing the operations against human trafficking networks and foiling the attempts of involved groups. This operation is also part of the same efforts to fight against human smuggling active in Pakistan, operating through Balochistan.

In recent weeks, similar raids in Taftan and Loralai led to the arrest of five traffickers and the rescue of four victims held captive by smuggling gangs.

Earlier in similar operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained nine individuals engaged in human trafficking and visa fraud, luring naive citizens with fake promises of sending them overseas for employment.

FIA conducted raids in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Mian Channu, where members of a well-organised network were apprehended.

According to the FIA spokesperson, six suspects from Southern Punjab were arrested for attracting victims through social media with fake job offers in New Zealand and Bahrain, removing over PKR 8.5 million through cash and banking channels.