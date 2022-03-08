FIA busts Brazilian gang of ATM skimmers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three members of a Brazilian gang of automated teller machine (ATM) skimmers.

According to FIA officials, three brothers associated with a gang of skimmers, which operates from Brazil, were arrested during a raid in Taxila.

The suspects were identified as Imran, Khalid and Farhan. Skimming devices and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

An FIA official said that the arrested men would use different chips to steal data of ATM users, which they later forwarded to their members abroad so it could be utilised to withdraw money from banks.

In March 2020, a city court in Karachi had sentenced a Chinese national after charges of stealing data and committing ATM-skimming proved against him.

The sessions court awarded overall six years and three months jail sentence to Leo Lin after he found guilty of the crime. The court also slapped Rs. one million fine over the convict.

