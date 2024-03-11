FIA busts gang running illegal currency exchange in Karachi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) commercial banking circle Karachi on Monday conducted a major operation and arrested a three-member gang involved in illegal Hawala Hundi business, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the raid was carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Director Commercial Banking Circle at Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area where a three-member gang involved in illegal money exchange business was arrested.

During the raid, the FIA officials seized a substantial amount of cash – including $900, Rs 1,730,000 – along with mobile phones from the accused identified as Munawar Hussain, Muhammad Zubair, and Muhammad Asif.

The arrested accused failed to satisfy the authorities related to the cash seized from their possession which led to their arrest by the FIA.

Meanwhile, the authorities also found messages related to Hawala Handi transactions from the mobile phones of the arrested accused.

However, the FIA authorities are conducting raids to arrest other accused involved in this heinous act.