FIA busts network issuing Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals in Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing in Karachi has carried out a major operation, exposing an alleged network involved in issuing Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals using fake documents.

According to FIA officials, the raid was conducted at a passport office near the Awami Centre in the Shahrah-e-Faisal area of Karachi.

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During the operation, two individuals were taken into custody, while records were also seized and examined by investigators.

Officials said documents related to more than 70 suspected foreign nationals were recovered during the raid. The individuals are reportedly linked to Afghanistan, although authorities said further verification is underway.

The FIA added that investigations are continuing to determine the full scope of the network and those involved in the alleged forgery operation.