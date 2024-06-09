FIA confiscates huge cache of smuggled diesel in Lahore

LAHORE: Over the directives of the Interior Minister, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Smuggling Unit conducted an operation and recovered a huge cache of smuggled Iranian diesel in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Anti-Smuggling Unit of FIA Lahore conducted a raid over the directives of interior minister Mohsin Naqvi. It sealed the warehouse after confiscating a total of 43,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel.

Following the seizure of the smuggled diesel, the FIA sent a sample to the laboratory and further action will be taken after the forensic report.

The FIA Anti-Smuggling Unit spokesperson added that the operation was carried out with the help of Customs officials.

Back in April, the law enforcement authorities conducted a crackdown at Hub River Road in Karachi and seized smuggled goods worth millions including Iranian Diesel.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza’s statement, five individuals were apprehended in connection with the illicit trade while smuggled goods, worth billions were seized from their possession.

As per DIG South, the confiscated goods were discovered concealed within two buses and an oil tanker meanwhile, among the confiscated items were cigarettes, cloth, copper, juice, and dry milk, indicating a diverse range of illicit goods being trafficked through the area.