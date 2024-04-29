28.9 C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Smuggled Iranian diesel, goods worth million confiscated in Karachi

KARACHI: In a decisive move against smuggling activities, the law enforcement authorities conducted a crackdown at Hub River Road in Karachi and seized smuggled goods worth millions including Iranian Diesel, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza’s statement, a total of five individuals were apprehended in connection with the illicit trade while smuggled goods, worth billions were seized from their possession.

As per DIG South, the confiscated goods were discovered concealed within two buses and an oil tanker meanwhile, among the confiscated items were cigarettes, cloth, copper, juice, and dry milk, indicating a diverse range of illicit goods being trafficked through the area.

Earlier this month, FC North and Customs authorities at the Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

As per details, two vehicles carrying goods were checked at the Torkham Border, during which weapons were recovered.

Recovered weapons include three rifles, two pistols, and 12,000 bullets of pistols and repeaters.

The drivers were arrested and handed over to the Customs for further action.

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

