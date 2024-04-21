FC, Customs foil bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan

KHYBER: FC North and Customs authorities at the Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

As per details, two vehicles carrying goods were checked at the Torkham Border, during which weapons were recovered.

Recovered weapons include three rifles, two pistols and 12,000 bullets of pistols and repeaters.

The drivers were arrested and handed over to the Customs for further action.

Last year in December, Pakistan authorities foiled a bid to smuggle ‘US-made weapons’ from Afghanistan by seizing a truck loaded with onions at the Torkham Border.

As per details, the US-made weapons, left in Afghanistan after the departure of the forces were attempted to smuggle to Pakistan, concealed in the onion sacks.

Upon checking by the Pakistan Customs and the security forces personnel, the weapons concealed in the onion sacks were recovered.

The recovered US-made weapons include M4, Kalashankov, American Riffle, Leaser beams, night vision sites and bullets in large numbers.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for interrogation.