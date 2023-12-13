Pakistan authorities foil bid to smuggle ‘US-made arms’ from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan authorities foiled a bid to smuggle ‘US-made weapons’ from Afghanistan by seizing a truck loaded with onions at the Torkham Border.

As per details, the US-made weapons, left in Afghanistan after the departure of the forces were attempted to smuggle to Pakistan, concealed in the onion sacks.

Upon checking by the Pakistan Customs and the security forces personnel, the weapons concealed in the onion sacks were recovered.

The recovered US-made weapons include M4, Kalashankov, American Riffle, Leaser beams, night vision sites and bullets in large numbers.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Read more: Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan over DI Khan attack

On Tuesday evening, Islamabad delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan Interim Government calling for an investigation and strict action against the perpetrators of Dera Ismail Khan attack.

The attack, whose responsibility has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), resulted in multiple causalities, including the martyrdom of 23 security personnel, a Foreign Office statement said.

The Afghan diplomat was asked to immediately convey to the Afghan Interim Government to fully investigate and take stern action against the perpetrators of the recent attack.