Thursday, February 24, 2022
Zulqarnain Haider

FIA cyber crime: Man arrested for sharing girls’ private photos

Islamabad: FIA cybercrime has arrested a man for circulating unethical private pictures of a girl, ARY News reported.

According to FIA sources, the perpetrator Sohail Khan is a resident of Rawalpindi. FIA cyber crime branch has registered an FIR against the detained Sohail Khan.

In a video statement released by the FIA, the detained Sohail can be seen admitting to sharing unethical photos of a girl over social media platforms.

In a similar incident near, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had busted a group involved in cybercrime and arrested four people from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The suspects named Muhammad Javed Khan, Salahuddin, Shah Nawaz Hussain Siddiqui, and Zulfiqar Ali were part of a network operated with the connivance of hackers.

