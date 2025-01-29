DG FIA Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has removed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir from his position over unsatisfactory performance.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard, stating that Jahangir has been made OSD following approval from the premier.

The decision was taken in line with directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had expressed resentment for reportedly not presenting a detailed report on Greece boat incident, which had claimed lives of several Pakistani nationals.

The premier has directed to appoint an experienced officer from police service as new DG FIA.

The Establishment Division has shortlisted officers for the vacant post of DG FIA.

Sources privy to the development said two 21-grade-officers namely, Sohali Habib Tajik and Akhtar Hayat Gandapur are strong candidates to occupy the DG FIA office.

Sohail Habib Tajik is currently discharging his duties as additional secretary home, while Akhtar Hayat has been asked to report at Establishment Division after his removal as KP IG.