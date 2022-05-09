FIA director probing sugar scandal against Shehbaz Sharif dies of heart attack

LAHORE: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore chief Dr Rizwan, who was probing money laundering cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, died on Monday due to a heart attack, ARY News reported.

Dr Rizwan suffered a massive heart stroke and was rushed to the Services Hospital Lahore, where he died during treatment.

شہباز شریف کیخلاف TT کیس کرنیوالے بہادر ڈائریکٹر FIA ڈاکٹر رضوان خالق حقیقی سے جا ملے، خدا ان کو کروٹ کروٹ جنت نصیب کرے بہت دلیر اور فرض شناس شخص دنیا سے گیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2022

Dr Rizwan, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone I, who was heading probe teams into graft references registered against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as well as PTI’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen, had resigned from his office and taken leave.

FIA OFFICIAL INVESTIGATING HIGH PROFILE CASES GOES TO LEAVE

Deputy Director FIA,Nazia Ambreen, took charge of the office to replace Dr. Rizwan.

Dr Muhammad Rizwan earlier served in Sindh Police. As SSP Shikarpur district, he had written a letter to IGP Sindh in February 2020 and alleged some senior leaders of Sindh’s ruling party and a provincial minister for hurling threats to him, his family members and his subordinate officers.

Comments