FIA launches e-investigation system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched its e-investigation system in the country that will also facilitate the complainants and witnesses from far-flung areas, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken a major step to get the benefit of information technology. The intel agency launched an e-investigation system that will enable the investigators to include complainants and witnesses in inquiries and investigations via video conferencing.

After the launching of the e-investigation system, the FIA officials have been instructed to summon relevant documents through email and WhatsApp for carrying out an inquiry.

The agency said that the modern system will help the officials to complete the pending inquiries, whereas, the complainants and witnesses will get an easy solution to travel from far-flung areas.

Moreover, the complainants and witnesses will be prevented from bearing the travel expenses after getting the facility to record their testimonies online.

The FIA Director-General Sanaullah Abbasi launched the e-investigation system in the agency’s Islamabad Zone that will be established in all offices across the country from Monday onwards.

