FIA establishes virtual currency investigation cell

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established the ‘Virtual Currency Investigation Cell’ under its anti-terrorism wing.

The investigation agency has decided for joint investigation of money laundering, terrorism funding and cybercrimes.

The specialized unit of the agency will operate to curb criminal use of crypto currency and the blockchain technology.

The national command and control centre will be established under the virtual currency cell.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), police, FBR, NACTA and other provincial and federal agencies will extend their cooperation to the cell.

The virtual currency cell will monitor financial fraudulent activities with usage of digital assets. “The FIA cell will conduct forensic of suspicious crypto, blockchain transactions and cold wallets”.

The cell will use modern technology and international standards to act against criminal networks.

The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority will regulate the market. “Only licenced crypto service providers would have allowed access to the banking system”.

A crackdown will be launched against illegal and undocumented crypto trading, sources said.