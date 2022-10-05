FIA expedites probe into PSM theft cases

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has expedited probe into theft cases worth billions in the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA officials, the agency will collect details of PSM theft cases from Sindh police. An investigation of the intelligence agency will also visit the PSM officers in Sindh.

The FIA officials will collect complete records of the PSM offices and scrap. A list of PSM CEOs from 2010 was also compiled in connection with the investigation into the theft cases.

Moreover, another list was compiled containing 208 contractual and 592 daily wage employees.

The agency collected store records of the steel mill from 2017 to 2022. The FIA officials also recorded statements of 12 officers and employees.

