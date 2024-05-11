FIA foils smuggling bid, arrests two at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: In a recent operation at Islamabad International Airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two individuals on Saturday and recovered costly gadgets from their possession, ARY News reported.

According to a FIA official, the arrested accused, Babar Ayub and Mohammad Salman, arrived in Dubai via flight PK-234. The FIA acted on a tip-off and recovered a cache of valuable items from their possession.

The suspects, whose frequent travels abroad raised suspicion, failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the items recovered from their luggage. Among the seized items were 50 iPhone 15 Pro Maxs, 16 iPhone 15 Pros, 100 data cables, and three Apple MacBooks.

Following the arrest, the accused were handed over to customs authorities for further legal proceedings. The incident underscored the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in combating smuggling activities at airports.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cell phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the Customs officials, the officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival, checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

During the surveillance, the staff scanned the luggage of three passengers and seized a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million.

As per Customs officials, the passengers – who reached Karachi via a connecting flight from Dubai – concealed the mobile phones inside the clothes in the suitcase.