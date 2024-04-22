FIA foils smuggling bid, arrests two at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Immigration department of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) thwarted a smuggling attempt and arrested two passengers who had arrived at Islamabad International Airport from Dubai, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FIA spokesperson stated that a large cache of electronic devices, including Mobile phones, Laptops and electronic devices worth Rs 7 million, were seized from the two arrested passengers.

The two accused, identified as Muhammad Salman from Karachi and Muhammad Abid, had reached Pakistan from Dubai by flight number ED-211, and hidden the mobile phones in the secret compartments of the luggage.

The accused individuals failed to provide satisfactory explanations the immigration officials regarding the confiscated items during questioning.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the luggage of the accused was inspected due to their frequent travel history, meanwhile, the individuals have been transferred to the customs authorities for subsequent legal proceedings.