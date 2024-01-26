16.9 C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
FIA gets new director general

Muhammad Sabih
By Muhammad Sabih
ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker federal government on Friday appointed Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as Director General (DG)m Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Establishment Division.

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir is a Grade-21 officer in the Police Service of Pakistan and is also the head of the recently formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into the alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir has also served as Deputy Director FIA cybercrime wing.

The DG FIA’s post had been lying vacant since retirement of Mohsin Hassan Butt on 31st December.

